Polk County

Police: Crash involving 16 cars, tractor-trailer leaves several hurt in Lake Wales

Three of the people hurt during the crash were reportedly taken to the hospital by helicopter.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a crash involving 16 cars and a tractor-trailer, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

Officers were first sent out to the multiple-car crash at 6:34 p.m. in the area of Highway 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road.

There were a total of 16 cars and a tractor-trailer involved in the crash that ended with multiple people hurt, according to police.

The agency explains a Chrysler 200 traveling northbound made a left turn in front of the tractor-trailer, causing a crash between the two. The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control after the crash and crossed the median before colliding into southbound traffic that was stopped at a red light.

Three of the people hurt during the crash were reportedly taken to the hospital by helicopter. Police say one of the people injured might have been life-threatening. 

As a result of the crash, the intersection is closed and will stay that way "until a safe and thorough investigation can be completed." 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and anyone traveling that way will be expected to take a detour or be rerouted.

