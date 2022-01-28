2 dead after car launches into air, hits tree in Polk County crash

Deputies say the driver lost control of the car and hit a driveway embankment.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says two men are dead after their car crashed Thursday afternoon in Winter Haven.

Deputies say Edwin Gonzalez, 58, was driving southbound in his white 1993 two-door Nissan on Buckeye Loop Road at a high rate of speed. Pedro Gonzales Nunez II, 35, was in the passenger seat.

When the car began to fishtail, Gonzalez lost control of the car and hit a driveway embankment, according to the sheriff's office. It reportedly caused the car to launch into the air and travel 60 feet before hitting a tree.

Both men died at the scene. Deputies add that they were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.