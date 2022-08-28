2 Haines City police officers injured during traffic stop

People are encouraged to avoid the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Powerline Road as authorities investigate the incident.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Two police officers with the Haines City Police Department were injured during a traffic stop in Haines City, authorities say.

The police department said in a Facebook post that a police car collided with another car that was not the target of the traffic stop near East Johnson Avenue and Powerline Road.

There were no reported injuries to any police officers involved in the crash.