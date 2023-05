Law enforcement has not yet said what led up to the shooting.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A police officer and young person are hurt after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lakeland, authorities say.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue, spokesperson Robin Tillett with the City of Lakeland said. The officer and young person were shot and appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement has not yet said what led up to the shooting or the identity of the young person shot.