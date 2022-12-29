x
Polk County

2 men shot, killed in Lakeland; investigation underway

The westbound lane of U.S. 92 is currently shut down as authorities investigate the shooting.
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead Thursday afternoon in Lakeland.

According to the agency, the shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. off of U.S. Highway 92 near Fish Hatchery Road in the unincorporated Lakeland area. 

Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there's no reason to believe there are any suspects at large.

"Please continue to avoid this area," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "We'll release more details when they become available."

    

