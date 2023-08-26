2 people hurt, multiple mobile homes damaged following fire in Bartow

Once on scene, firefighters found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames with other surrounding structures on fire as well.

BARTOW, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital and multiple mobile homes were left damaged after a fire broke out Friday evening in Bartow.

A news release from Polk County leaders explains crews with Polk County Fire Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire in far northeast Polk County. They ultimately "saved an entire community from what could have been far more serious damage," the release said.

Fire crews were called at around 5:!5 p.m. to a two-alarm fire in a community off of Highway 192 in the Four Corners area.

Once on scene, firefighters found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames with other surrounding structures on fire as well.

"They worked quickly to ensure that all occupants of the mobile home were accounted for," county leaders explain in the release. "Neighboring units were also exposed to flames, heat and smoke due to wind conditions threatening to spread the fire."

Eventually, the fire was contained to multiple units, with a total of six left with damage from the fire and another four from secondary smoke and heat.

Two residents were taken to local hospitals following the fire, but no firefighters were hurt.

According to county leaders, multiple agencies helped with the fire – with nearly 50 personnel on scene at one point during the fire.

“Polk County Fire Rescue was at its best tonight, responding to a situation that could have been much more tragic,” Fire Chief Hezedean Smith, D.M., said in a statement. “Our quick response time, five minutes, and assistance from multiple mutual-aid agencies were key to controlling this fire scene.

"The teamwork exhibited between responders from all four counties was also a factor in controlling the incident.”

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.