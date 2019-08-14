LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people are dead after their cars collided head-on Wednesday afternoon in east Lakeland, Polk County sheriff's deputies said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on State Road 542/East Main Street just east of Reynolds Road.

Deputies said the drivers of both vehicles were killed and were the only occupants of the cars. Their names have not been released because their relatives have not been notified.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

