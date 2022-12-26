Police: 2 people shot near Lakeland apartment complex, shooter not yet found

The two people were reportedly taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two people were shot in an outdoor area on Monday near an apartment complex in Lakeland, authorities say.

At around 5:35 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting and found two adults with gunshot wounds near Providence Reserve Apartments, the Lakeland Police Department says.

The man responsible for shooting the two people ran away from the area and has not yet been found, police add.

Law enforcement says the location of the shooting is secured and they are also gathering evidence and talking to possible witnesses.