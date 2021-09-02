Police: 2 adults, 2 children face charges after 3-year-old suffers gunshot wound

During the investigation, authorities say they also discovered nine dogs were crammed into three kennels in the house with no food.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Four people, which include two adults and two children, are facing charges after a 3-year-old was shot in the hand, police say.

According to Haines City police, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to AdventHealth Heart of Florida where a 3-year-old was recovering after suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators responded to the child's home and were told the shot was self-inflicted with a BB gun. But, police say the child's injury proved it was an actual firearm.

Detectives say the 3-year-old's mother, Olivia Sweeney, 38, admitted to leaving for work that day and made no plans to have her child supervised. She also told authorities that two minors were staying at her house, which police say was a violation of their probation.

The two minors and another man named Donald Walker, 20, had thrown away the firearm that the child was shot by and the trio even tried to clean the blood from the shooting, according to police.

Law enforcement says it was an older brother of one of the minors that drove the child to the hospital. They say the child suffered a broken finger and was transported to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital for surgery.

During the investigation, authorities say they also discovered the child had no proper bed and not enough food. They add that nine dogs were also crammed into three kennels in the house with no food. Polk County Animal Control took possession of the dogs.