Four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Lakeland, police say.

Officers say it happened shortly after noon off East Memorial Boulevard at Holly Road.

Lakeland police say a vehicle, carrying four people, crossed over to the other side of the roadway and hit a truck pulling a horse trailer head-on. There was no horse inside.

Three of the four people in the first vehicle died right away, police said, and the fourth person died at the hospital.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, too. First responders say his injuries were not life-threatening.

The intersection will be shut down for most of Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

A third vehicle got caught up in the crash, but that driver was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP