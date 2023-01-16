4 people seriously hurt after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County

Troopers say a 21-year-old woman crashed her sedan into the back of an SUV just after 3:30 a.m.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are seriously hurt after an overnight crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a 21-year-old woman driving a sedan in the center lane of I-4 crashed into the back of an SUV in the same lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash caused both cars to spin into the grass shoulder and overturn. That's when the sedan became engulfed in flames.

The 21-year-old woman, the 68-year-old SUV driver and two passengers in the SUV — a 64-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — were all left with serious injuries.