4-year-old boy dies after drowning in Lakeland, deputies say

The boy was reportedly in the water for about eight minutes before he was found.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after deputies say he drowned Saturday afternoon in Lakeland.

At 5:28 p.m., the child was found underwater on View Way, which is located in the northern part of the city, the Polk County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

The boy was reportedly in the water for about eight minutes before he was found.

Authorities say the child was quickly taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The sheriff's office has not yet said what kind of waters the boy drowned in.

The investigation of the drowning remains ongoing, deputies say.