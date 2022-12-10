43-year-old man killed in Lakeland hit-and-run crash, deputies say

Law enforcement says the driver who killed the man was in a late 1990s to mid-2000s General Motors truck or large SUV.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after they found a man's body on the side of the road at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday in Lakeland.

Deputies say that a 43-year-old man was killed in the crash on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive.

His body was found on the east shoulder of U.S. 98, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities say the man was walking along the edge of northbound U.S 98 sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday when he was hit and the driver continued northbound on U.S. 98.

Law enforcement says the driver who killed the man was in a late 1990s to mid-2000s General Motors truck or large SUV and there may be damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.