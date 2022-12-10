43-year-old man killed in Lakeland hit-and-run crash, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash after they found a man's body on the side of the road at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday in Lakeland.
Deputies say that a 43-year-old man was killed in the crash on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive.
His body was found on the east shoulder of U.S. 98, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Authorities say the man was walking along the edge of northbound U.S 98 sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday when he was hit and the driver continued northbound on U.S. 98.
Law enforcement says the driver who killed the man was in a late 1990s to mid-2000s General Motors truck or large SUV and there may be damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477.