47-year-old man dies after crashing into a pond in Lake Alfred, deputies say

Three deputies were reportedly unable to pull the man out of the car.

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — Deputies say a 47-year-old man was found dead in a car at a pond in Lake Alfred due to a crash around 12:53 a.m. Sunday morning.

A person near the incident flagged down a deputy that a car had crashed into a pond near Shinn Boulevard and East Thelma Street, Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When authorities arrived at the crash, three deputies reportedly jumped into the water but were unable to pull Jesus Campos out of his car.

The car, a red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was pulled out of the water by a cable attached to a fire truck after Polk County Fire Rescue and Lake Alfred Fire Department arrived at the scene, deputies say.

Paramedics pronounced Campos dead at the scene of the crash, law enforcement says.

According to a preliminary investigation, PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit says the crash occurred when the 47-year-old man was heading south on Shinn Boulevard and was driving too fast as he approached a curve on the roadway. The car then jumped a curb, crashed through a fence and entered the pond.