A family has been displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out in Winter Haven.

Nine fire trucks and 30 firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the fully-involved house fire near the intersection of Avenue H SE and 5th Street SE.

The rapidly-spreading flames tore through the roof of the house, leaving two adults and five children without a place to live. They are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

