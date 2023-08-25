5 hurt, including 11-month-old baby, after crash involving bus in Lakeland

Lakeland police said the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. in the area of Kathleen Road and Fairbanks Street.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Five people, including an 11-month-old child, are in the hospital following an early morning crash involving a bus in Lakeland, according to a news release.

Lakeland police said the crash happened around 6:41 a.m. in the area of Kathleen Road and Fairbanks Street when a Citrus Connection bus and 2022 grey Hyundai sedan collided.

According to a primary investigation, the Citrus Connection bus attempted to make a left turn from the southbound left turn lane of Kathleen Road while the Hyundai was traveling northbound in the outside lane of Kathleen Road. As the bus made the left turn, the front of the Hyundai struck the passenger side of the bus while they were in the intersection.

Authorities said the 20-year-old Hyundai driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is now stable. The car's backseat passenger, the 11-month-old child, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health in critical condition and then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Three passengers inside the bus were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.