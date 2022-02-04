6-year-old hospitalized after being struck by dirt bike in Bartow

Both the rider and the child were in serious condition, as of Friday evening.

BARTOW, Fla. — A 6-year-old was seriously hurt after walking in front of a dirt bike that was heading west in Bartow, police say.

According to officers, the child was trying to cross Summerlin Street and stepped in front of the bike.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

First responders say the dirt bike hit the child, causing multiple injuries to both the child and the adult rider.

Both individuals have been taken to the hospital, where their conditions are listed as serious.