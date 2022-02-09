6-year-old struck by dirt bike in Bartow dies

Police say the 19-year-old rider is still in critical condition.

BARTOW, Fla. — A 6-year-old child who was seriously hurt after walking in front of a dirt bike last Friday in Bartow has died.

According to police, the child passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Officers said, right around 6 p.m. on Feb. 4, a child was trying to cross Summerlin Street and stepped in front of a dirt bike. The child was hit, causing multiple injuries to both them and the adult rider.

