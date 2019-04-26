LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl was badly hurt Thursday night when her bicycle was hit by a car, Polk County deputies said.

The girl was riding the bike about 6:50 p.m. on Highlands Drive near Grove Road 1 near Lake Wales. She was flown to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

No other details were immediately available.

