A 7-year-old Lake Wales girl is recovering Friday morning after getting hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando after the 6:50 p.m. Thursday crash on Highlands Road near Grove Road 1.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the girl left the scene in critical condition. Medical personnel are monitoring her at the hospital. The girl was not wearing a helmet during the crash.

The driver of the 2018 Ford F-350 stayed at the scene. He did not show signs of impairment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

