Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — There has been a triple killing that happened Saturday morning in unincorporated Davenport, Florida, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Twitter.

After a two-hour manhunt, the accused killer has been captured, the tweet reports.

Judd will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. on Saturday to give further information on the case.

More information will be updated once received.