WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police say a passerby to an officer-involved crash was a "Good Samaritan" for helping a man out of a sinking truck.

Officer DeJesus Martinez was driving in his marked Chevy Impala on Lake Silver Drive NE approaching Avenue K NE when a Chevrolet Avalanche turned directly into the officer's path. The truck was being driven by James McGee, 71.

Police say both drivers had minor injuries.

Both the police car and the truck traveled over the southbound lanes towards Lake Silver. Martinez's car stopped on the sidewalk, but McGee's truck continued down the embankment and into the lake.

Police say a passerby ran over and helped get McGee out of the truck before it completely went underwater.

McGee was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

