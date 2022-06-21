x
Polk County

45th Annual Air Race Classic takes off at Lakeland airport

115 women pilots are set to compete in the annual all-women cross-country airplane race.
Credit: Sergii Chernov - stock.adobe.com

LAKELAND, Fla. — Pilots, start your engines! It's time for the 45th Annual Air Race Classic. The all-women cross-country airplane race will take off Tuesday from Lakeland Linder International Airport.

According to the competition's website, 51 teams consisting of 115 women pilots are set to compete in the four-day race. Take-off is set for 8 a.m. June 21. The 2,549-mile competition starts in Lakeland and ends Friday, June 24, in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About 18 collegiate teams were registered to compete in the race, according to a release. 

Once the race gets underway, you can track the progress of all teams on the map below or by clicking here

