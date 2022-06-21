45th Annual Air Race Classic takes off at Lakeland airport

115 women pilots are set to compete in the annual all-women cross-country airplane race.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Pilots, start your engines! It's time for the 45th Annual Air Race Classic. The all-women cross-country airplane race will take off Tuesday from Lakeland Linder International Airport.

According to the competition's website, 51 teams consisting of 115 women pilots are set to compete in the four-day race. Take-off is set for 8 a.m. June 21. The 2,549-mile competition starts in Lakeland and ends Friday, June 24, in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About 18 collegiate teams were registered to compete in the race, according to a release.