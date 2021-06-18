Alligator removed after chilling out under vending machine

POLK CITY, Fla — Sightings of alligators in the Sunshine State are nothing new. Where you may find them, however, may be evolving.
The Polk County Sheriff Office was called to the rescue after people were "freaked out" by an alligator that found itself a not-so-hidden, hiding place underneath a vending machine at a Circle K in Polk City.
PCSO tweeted out several pictures of the rescued reptile to Twitter. It took three deputies to safely remove the gator.
It seems that the sheriff's office has had its hands full with removing alligators from unusual places lately.
Two deputies also responded to an Eagle Lake home where a 5 1/2 foot gator was intruding on a family's porch on June 14. That scaly trespasser was relocated to Lake McLeod.
- Juneteenth officially a federal holiday as Biden signs bill into law
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Three expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette Friday
- Lightning take 2-1 series lead over Islanders with Game 3 win
- One-legged athlete has dreams to compete at CrossFit Games
- How to celebrate Juneteenth around Tampa Bay
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter