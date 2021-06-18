x
Alligator removed after chilling out under vending machine

Deputies were called to remove a gator that had made a Circle K vending machine its new hide out in Polk City, Fla.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK CITY, Fla — Sightings of alligators in the Sunshine State are nothing new. Where you may find them, however, may be evolving.

The Polk County Sheriff Office was called to the rescue after people were "freaked out" by an alligator that found itself a not-so-hidden, hiding place underneath a vending machine at a Circle K in Polk City. 

PCSO tweeted out several pictures of the rescued reptile to Twitter. It took three deputies to safely remove the gator. 

It seems that the sheriff's office has had its hands full with removing alligators from unusual places lately.

Two deputies also responded to an Eagle Lake home where a 5 1/2  foot gator was intruding on a family's porch on June 14. That scaly trespasser was relocated to Lake McLeod.

RELATED: 5 1/2-foot alligator takes a ride in the back of a Polk County Sheriff's Office car

RELATED: Deputies: Man trying to mail package finds alligator in post office lobby

