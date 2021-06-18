Alligator removed after chilling out under vending machine

Deputies were called to remove a gator that had made a Circle K vending machine its new hide out in Polk City, Fla.

POLK CITY, Fla — Sightings of alligators in the Sunshine State are nothing new. Where you may find them, however, may be evolving.

The Polk County Sheriff Office was called to the rescue after people were "freaked out" by an alligator that found itself a not-so-hidden, hiding place underneath a vending machine at a Circle K in Polk City.

PCSO tweeted out several pictures of the rescued reptile to Twitter. It took three deputies to safely remove the gator.

The people of #PolkCity wanted to highlight their most recent PCSO gator rescue as well so they sent in these pics. This little guy was hanging out under a vending machine @CircleKStores. 3 deputies later, he was no longer freaking people out & the subject of lots of pics! pic.twitter.com/ed6PWixVw5 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) June 16, 2021

It seems that the sheriff's office has had its hands full with removing alligators from unusual places lately.

Two deputies also responded to an Eagle Lake home where a 5 1/2 foot gator was intruding on a family's porch on June 14. That scaly trespasser was relocated to Lake McLeod.

Not to be outdone by a kitten rescue, Deputies Hardy & Ferguson apprehended this 5.5 foot intruder from a family's porch in Eagle Lake yesterday & relocated him to Lake McLeod. They were sure to say "see ya later." #gatorpatrol #onlyinPolk #onlyinFL #welivehere pic.twitter.com/skiITnjD5P — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) June 15, 2021