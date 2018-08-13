POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A bus driver shortage is causing numerous delays for Polk County students on the first day of school.

The county's school district has a real-time running list on its website. As of 8 a.m., at least 35 buses were operating on delays up to an hour. Schools affected include Sandhill Elementary, Mulberry Middle, Lakeland Senior High and many, many others.

Parents are asked to call the dispatch office at 863-534-7300 with any questions about a bus being late and not being listed on the website.

Polk County isn't alone in dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. It needs about 60 employees at last check, with Hillsborough County needing 70 more and Pasco needing at least 50.

More: Polk County facing school bus driver shortage; expect delays when school starts

People interested in applying to become a bus driver in Polk County can call 863-534-7298.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP