HAINES CITY, Fla. – Students and staff members at Haines City High are being evacuated because of an ammonia leak in the area, according to Polk County Schools.

A Facebook post from the district says students and staff members are safe. The evacuation from the school to Lake Eva Center at 799 Johns Ave. is precautionary.

If possible, parents are asked to pick up their children at the event center. Parents must bring their identification and be listed on the student’s emergency card.

Staff members will supervise the students whose parents are unable to pick them up.

