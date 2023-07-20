Lawsuit filed against 3 trucking companies after Amtrak derailment in Lakeland

On behalf of the people hurt in the accident, Morgan & Morgan is claiming the crash was caused by the "alleged negligence of the driver."

LAKELAND, Fla. — Almost a week after an Amtrak train derailed in Lakeland leading to significant injuries, Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against three trucking companies.

Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday, July 14, after a semi-truck and an Amtrak train collided, the Polk County Sheriff's Office previously said.

The semi-truck hauling seven cars became stuck on a train track at Canal Avenue North, just south of US 92, authorities said in an update Saturday.

As the semi's trailer became stuck, Amtrak Train 92 approached Canal Avenue north going 78 mph, authorities said. The train's engineer, Ronald Webb, saw the semi-truck and began blowing the horn.

The sheriff's office said the crossing arms and lights became activated and began to impact the truck's trailer. Deputies said the truck driver, Walberto Carrazana Bermudez, and his passenger, Jose Luis Lahera Vidal, both jumped out of the semi before the collision.

Authorities said after the train and semi collided, the train kept going for about 200 yards before coming to a complete stop. The train was carrying 163 passengers and 10 crew members.

They were all transported to another place to stay until they can be taken back to Tampa.

The lawsuit is reportedly being filed against the three trucking companies that the vehicles being transported on the semi-truck belonged to.

On behalf of the people hurt in the accident, the law firm company is claiming the crash was caused by the "alleged negligence of the driver."

“The catastrophic derailment caused by the alleged negligence of the driver not only injured dozens of people but also disrupted train service for thousands of customers and caused massive delays," attorneys with Morgan & Morgan said in a statement. "We’re committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and omissions that led to this incident.

"As the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues their full and thorough investigation of the crash, we look forward to working with them as we conduct our investigation to bring justice to these victims.”