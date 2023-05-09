Amtrak train strikes semi-truck trailer in Polk County

The crash happened at the crossing on South Scenic Highway near Livingston Lake Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — An Amtrak train with passengers onboard struck a semi-truck trailer Tuesday afternoon in Polk County.

The crash happened at the crossing on South Scenic Highway at Livingston Lake Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

An agency spokesperson says there are no reported injuries. It remains unclear how many people were on board the train and when passengers could get to their destination.