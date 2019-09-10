HAINES CITY, Fla. — An Amtrak train with more than 100 people on board crashed into a car that did not stop at the railroad tracks, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The car's driver, 62-year-old Thomas Henry, was killed, deputies say. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Fletcher Fish Camp Road.

Deputies say the car was heading north when it blew past the stop sign and was clipped in the right rear by the Amtrak train. The train was traveling west at about 73 mph.

The impact caused Henry's Chevrolet Spark to spin several times, throwing him from the car.

The crew told deputies they blew the train's horn and put emergency braking in place but could not avoid hitting the car. The train eventually came to a stop about a mile west of the crash, deputies say.

Ninety-nine passengers and 15 crew members were on board.

There was minimal damage to the train, and it continued on its trip after a several-hour delay.

