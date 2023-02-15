Have you seen Andrea? Winter Haven police searching for missing teen

Andrea Jasso was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at her home, police say.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Have you seen Andrea Jasso?

The Winter Haven Police Department is searching for the missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at her home, Ave. F NE.

Police say Jasso's mother went into her bedroom to check on her and she was gone. The 13-year-old does have a history of causing self-harm but has not made any recent concerning actions, police say.

Jasso is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and sweatpants.