SWAT negotiating with armed man barricaded in Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A SWAT team is negotiating with an armed man barricaded inside his Fort Meade home Friday night, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.
Deputies first responded around 4 p.m. to the home on 8th Street NE.
According to the sheriff's office, three male family members were inside the home when they had an altercation. Deputies said two of them were able to leave the house uninjured while the third remains inside, refusing to come out.
The SWAT team is negotiating in hopes of a "peaceful surrender."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.