Police searching for four people wanted for robbing gas station at gunpoint

No one was hurt during the robbery, detectives say.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Detectives need your help identifying four people wanted in an armed robbery at a gas station in Winter Haven.

Police say it happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Four people entered the Circle K on 1000 First St. S in Winter Haven and ran to the counter where the clerk was working.

Video of the robbery shows one of the armed robbers jump onto the counter, point a gun at the clerk and demand money. The clerk opened the register as the armed robber jumped behind the counter to grab the money while continuing to point the gun at the clerk.

The others involved also jumped behind the counter to grab money from the register and other items behind the counter.

The four then left the store, and police don't know if they left on foot or by car.

The clerk wasn't injured, although was shaken by the robbery, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Calls will be anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.

What other people are reading right now: