At-home COVID test kits available for Polk County students

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County School District is handing out free at-home COVID-19 test kits to staff, students and their families.
There are a limited amount of kits available, so they will be given only for people experiencing COVID-like symptoms while supplies last. Each family may get up to four test kits. The district says this is a drive-thru/car pick-up service only.
You will need to download an app in order for the results to be certified.
Test kits are available at the following locations:
West Regional ESE Office
Location: 304 N. Fern Road, Lakeland, FL 33801
Pick-Up Hours: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Gibbons Street Preschool Center
Location: 1860 E. Gibbons St., Bartow, FL 33830
Pick-Up Hours: 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Mark Wilcox Center
Location: 611 Post Ave. S.W., Winter Haven, FL 33880
Pick-Up Hours: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday | 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday
Ridge Technical College
Location: 7700 State Road 544, Winter Haven, FL 33881
Pick-Up Hours: 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
Frostproof Middle-Senior
Location: 1000 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof, FL 33843
Pick-Up Hours: 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday
District employees can also pick up test kits at the Lakeland Employee Health Center starting from 9 a.m. until noon on weekdays.