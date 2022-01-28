At-home COVID test kits available for Polk County students

These tests are available for staff, students and their families if they are experiencing symptoms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County School District is handing out free at-home COVID-19 test kits to staff, students and their families.

There are a limited amount of kits available, so they will be given only for people experiencing COVID-like symptoms while supplies last. Each family may get up to four test kits. The district says this is a drive-thru/car pick-up service only.

You will need to download an app in order for the results to be certified.

Test kits are available at the following locations:

West Regional ESE Office

Location: 304 N. Fern Road, Lakeland, FL 33801

Pick-Up Hours: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Gibbons Street Preschool Center

Location: 1860 E. Gibbons St., Bartow, FL 33830

Pick-Up Hours: 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Mark Wilcox Center

Location: 611 Post Ave. S.W., Winter Haven, FL 33880

Pick-Up Hours: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday | 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday

Ridge Technical College

Location: 7700 State Road 544, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Pick-Up Hours: 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Frostproof Middle-Senior

Location: 1000 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof, FL 33843

Pick-Up Hours: 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday