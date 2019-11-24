POINCIANA, Fla. — A 29-year Orlando man was killed when he steered his all-terrain vehicle off the side of the road into oncoming traffic.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies say Carlos Santiago was riding a new Yamaha Raptor along the shoulder of Lake Marion Creek Drive when he cut left into the path of a southbound Honda Accord.

It was driven by 21-year-old Carlos Peralta of Kissimmee, the office says.

The crash caused Santiago to be thrown from the ATV and into the path of a Hyundai being driven by 36-year-old Justin Edwards, also of Kissimmee.

Rescue crews airlifted Santiago to Osceola Regional Health Center, where he died from his injuries. The drivers of the two cars involved were not hurt and not charged in the crash.

