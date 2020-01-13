AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured several others.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima with five people inside stopped at a red light Sunday night around 9:36 p.m. on US 92 at Berkley Road. Police say a pickup truck then crashed into the back of the car.

Three injured adults and one toddler were taken to Lakeland Regional Health and another child was flown to Tampa General Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A person in the backseat of the car, Linda Jean Baptiste, 38, of Lakeland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver of the pick-up truck as Salvador Manuel Juarez Trejo, 43, of Auburndale.

The crash remains under investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter