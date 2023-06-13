Motorcyclist killed in crash in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Lakeland is dead after he collided with a pickup truck driver in Auburndale, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies said.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the entrance of Cadence Crossing, a new subdivision on State Road 542, also known as K-Ville Avenue.
Deputies said both drivers were going westbound when the truck driver slowed and came to a complete stop before turning to enter the subdivision.
As the truck driver was doing this, the Lakeland motorcyclist tried to "illegally" pass the truck on the driver's side while speeding.
The man ended up crashing into the truck, causing the motorcycle to tumble and eject him. He died at the hospital, deputies said.