Motorcyclist killed in crash in Auburndale

Deputies said he was "illegally" trying to pass a truck while speeding but ended up crashing into it.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Lakeland is dead after he collided with a pickup truck driver in Auburndale, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the entrance of Cadence Crossing, a new subdivision on State Road 542, also known as K-Ville Avenue.

Deputies said both drivers were going westbound when the truck driver slowed and came to a complete stop before turning to enter the subdivision.

As the truck driver was doing this, the Lakeland motorcyclist tried to "illegally" pass the truck on the driver's side while speeding.