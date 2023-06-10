Sheriff: Man armed with knife who stole car and threatened law enforcement shot, killed in Auburndale

The man reportedly punched an Auburndale police sergeant, fought off a K-9 and "aggressively" threatened authorities with a knife.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A man is dead after he allegedly stole a car, got into a crash and threatened law enforcement with a knife in Auburndale, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said this all started just after 11 p.m. at Circle K on Berkley Road and U.S. 92. Auburndale Police officers were called around 11:10 p.m. to the gas station regarding a stolen 2011 KIA Sorrento.

Minutes later, police reportedly got a report of a two-car crash nearby on the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from U.S. 92. An Auburndale sergeant was first at the crash site and quickly determined one of the cars involved was the stolen Kia.

The man accused of stealing the car reportedly charged at and punched the sergeant, leading the sergeant to discharge his Taser. The man pulled one of the Taser probes out and continued to resist arrest, the sheriff's office said.

By this time, additional officers from the Auburndale Police Department, including a K-9, and a Polk County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist the sergeant.

The man then began threatening officers with a knife, the agency said. The K-9 was used to try to subdue him, but he reportedly was able to fight the dog off. He "aggressively" approached law enforcement again with the knife.

This reportedly "forced" four of the five Auburndale officers and the Polk deputy to shoot the man to put an end to the conflict, the sheriff's office said.

Despite life-saving measures performed, the man died at the scene, deputies said. His name has not been released at this time.