Polk sheriff: Man armed with large knife shot, killed by authorities in Auburndale

According to the sheriff's office, the man threatened both police officers and deputies with a large knife.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A 55-year-old man is dead after he threatened deputies and Auburndale police officers Tuesday night with a large knife, leading authorities to shoot him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened late Tuesday at the entrance to the Westside Ridge neighborhood on Westside Ridge Boulevard near Berkley Road in Auburndale.

The agency said both Auburndale officers and deputies responded to reports of an armed person, identified as 55-year-old Angelo Curcione. The sheriff's office said Curcione had a "lengthy and violent criminal history in New Jersey, including a stint in state prison for attempted murder."

When authorities arrived, they said Curcione was armed with a large knife and threatened both officers and deputies. Because of this threat, the sheriff's office said authorities were "forced" to shoot him, killing him.

No officers or deputies were hurt in the shooting, which is being investigated by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force, the agency said.