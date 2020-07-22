Auburndale police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — An off-duty Auburndale police officer has been relieved from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a domestic incident.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Dane Henwood around 1 a.m. Wednesday on domestic-related aggravated battery and false imprisonment charges, according to a news release.
Henwood had been employed with the Auburndale Police Department since June 2019.
"Mr. Henwood was summarily relieved from duty pending the completion of an administrative investigation of the incident," the release states.
No other details were provided, with police citing Florida law.
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo develops, expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow
- 'Have at it': Gov. DeSantis OKs school districts opening later to ensure safety
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter