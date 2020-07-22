Auburndale police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

The department said the officer has been let go amid an investigation.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — An off-duty Auburndale police officer has been relieved from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a domestic incident.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Dane Henwood around 1 a.m. Wednesday on domestic-related aggravated battery and false imprisonment charges, according to a news release.

Henwood had been employed with the Auburndale Police Department since June 2019.

"Mr. Henwood was summarily relieved from duty pending the completion of an administrative investigation of the incident," the release states.

No other details were provided, with police citing Florida law.

