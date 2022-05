The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Auburndale Police Department reports.

AUBURNDALE, Fla — A person riding on a skateboard was injured when they were hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon in Auburndale.

The skateboard was struck at around 2:03 p.m. near the intersection of Dairy Road and Gandy Road, the Auburndale Police Department said in a news release.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or the person on the skateboard. The investigation is ongoing.