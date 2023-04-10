Police searching missing Auburndale woman's boyfriend's home

Police have already done an extensive search of a trailer belonging to a friend who reportedly was the last person to see her.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale police confirm they are searching the home of Tonya Whipp's boyfriend, where she reportedly lived. Whipp has been missing for almost five months.

The 38-year-old went missing sometime between May 28 and June 1, according to police. Her family has not heard from her since May 26.

Police started searching for Whipp on June 29 after her sister asked officers to do a wellness check.

But it wasn't until mid-July when the community, led by the nonprofit group "We Are the Essentials," started doing mass searches for Whipp, garnering widespread media attention in the process.

Back when the search first started, 10 Tampa Bay asked Whipp's family if Tonya was dating anyone. They said she had a boyfriend they didn't know well. We also asked if the family was suspicious about the boyfriend to which they said, "We’re not at liberty to say, but our goal is to find our sister."

Police are searching Whipp's boyfriend's home on Caroline Avenue. This is the second home search investigators have undertaken.

The first, started on July 26, lasted more than 30 hours at a trailer on Rose Street in Auburndale. The man living there, Jack Rudy, told 10 Tampa Bay he is friends with Whipp and she had lived with him about 12 years prior.

The reason for the search, according to Rudy, is because his girlfriend told police the couple saw Whipp back on June 6. That's 12 days after her family last had contact with her. But Rudy said he didn't know anything about where Whipp was.