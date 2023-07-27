Missing woman investigation leads Auburndale police to search home, owner says

The homeowner said police are looking for Tonya Whipp, but he doesn't know where she is.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Crime scene tape blocked off a home along Rose Street Wednesday as Auburndale Police Department officers conducted a warranted search. Police wouldn't say why they were there.

However, the man who lives in the house, Jake Rudy, said police showed up at his home after his girlfriend told them the couple saw Tonya Whipp back on June 6.

Whipp, 38, has been missing since May. Her family says May 26 was the last time they were in contact with her. In late June, Auburndale police officially started investigating Whipp's disappearance as a missing person case.

Rudy tells 10 Tampa Bay Whipp lived at his house 12 years ago. He's been friends with her for more than a decade and said it is not like her to disappear like this.

Rudy says police showed up around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home. Equipped with K-9s, police reportedly wanted to search the house.

Rudy says he welcomed the police inside, adding authorities were searching for what appeared to be evidence linked to Whipp and/or her disappearance. He says he doesn't know where she is and isn't linked to her disappearance.

Rudy said there isn't anything in his home that would make him a person of interest in Whipp's disappearance case. He said police were going through his things inside his house and were digging in his backyard. He said at some point police came back with a search warrant for the Rose Street home and kicked him out.

"There is nothing in my house, in my yard, that indicates anything to Tonya Whipp," Rudy stated.