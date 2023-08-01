Auburndale woman last seen in May now considered missing and endangered

As the search efforts come up empty, Crime Stoppers is now considering Tonya Whipp as a missing endangered person.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — An Auburndale woman who has been missing since May is now considered to be missing and endangered, according to Heartland Crime Stoppers.

Tonya Whipp, 38, has been missing since May. Her family says May 26 was the last time they were in contact with her.

In late June, Auburndale police officially started investigating Whipp's disappearance as a missing person case.

Since the investigation started, search warrants have been executed and volunteers have spent time looking for the missing 38-year-old. Most recently, volunteers in Polk County resumed the search for Whipp on Sunday at Lake Blue.

They brought their boats with various search-related equipment, including a drone to help look in and around the Lake Blue area. They are focused on dragging the bottom of the lake after law enforcement already used sonar equipment to inspect the lake.

The search efforts come up empty, so Crime Stoppers is now considering Whipp as a missing endangered person.

The last known contact with the 38-year-old through social media was reportedly between May 28 and June 1.

There's a cash reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to Whipp being found.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Wall or Det. Seymour at 863-965-5555 or by email at cwall@auburndalefl.com (or kseymour@auburndalefl.com).

To remain anonymous and be eligible for the cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or online here.