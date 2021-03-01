FWC: Deputies arrest 2 people, 1 still on the run after ATV runs over officer

The officer noticed people shining a spotlight toward the Avon Park Bombing Range, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

AVON PARK, Fla. — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was treated and released from the hospital after they were run over by an ATV, the agency said.

Two people are in the custody of the Polk County Sheriff's Office following the alleged attack, while one person remains on the run.

The officer, who was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range just before 9 p.m. Saturday, caught three people shining a spotlight from River Ranch onto the property, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The officer stopped the people but a struggle broke out between them, with the officer getting run over by the individuals' ATV.

FWC says the injured officer has left the hospital.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to talk more about the case around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Several agencies reportedly responded to the scene to assist, including the FWC Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Police Department, Auburndale Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department and Lake Wales Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

