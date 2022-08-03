Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator helps deliver a baby

The telecommunicator had only been on the job for six months.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A new Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator was in for a surprise when he helped deliver a baby a day before he completed his training, according to a TikTok from the sheriff's office.

Isaac Lavigne joined the agency six months ago before he was inducted into the office's "storkclub," the sheriff's office said in the post.

In the video, Lavigne is heard calmly stating that emergency services are on their way but quicker than you know it, the baby is born and can be heard crying in the background.