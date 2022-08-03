x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator helps deliver a baby

The telecommunicator had only been on the job for six months.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Isaac Lavigne

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A new Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator was in for a surprise when he helped deliver a baby a day before he completed his training, according to a TikTok from the sheriff's office.

Isaac Lavigne joined the agency six months ago before he was inducted into the office's "storkclub," the sheriff's office said in the post.

In the video, Lavigne is heard calmly stating that emergency services are on their way but quicker than you know it, the baby is born and can be heard crying in the background. 

Watch the interaction below: 

@polkflsheriff

#telecommunicator Isaac Lavigne was hired six months ago, and helped deliver a #littlebundleofjoy the day before he completed his training. Welcome to the #storkclub Isaac! You too can join the #greenteam and make a difference. Call a recruiter today at 863-298-6444 or go to polksheriff.org/about/become-a-member for more info. #polksheriff #applynow

♬ original sound - Polk Sheriff

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting