LAKELAND, Fla. -- Police are investigating a threatening email sent to Lakeland City Commissioner Michael Dunn -- one day after authorities released surveillance footage that showed him shooting an alleged shoplifter who died.

The footage from Oct. 3 shows Dunn shooting Cristobal Lopez at Vets Army & Navy Surplus, which Dunn owns.

The email, which was obtained by 10News, was sent just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It read: "bang bang pow pow michael dunn. we know where you live. and where your kid is."

A detective has been assigned to determine if the threat is credible, according to a spokesperson for the Lakeland Police Department.

