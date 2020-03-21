BARTOW, Fla. — Firefighters who put out a car fire early Saturday discovered a body was still inside.

Rescuers were called around 6:13 a.m. Saturday to the area of U.S. Highway 17 N and U.S. Highway 98, where a brush fire was reported, according to a Bartow Police Department news release.

The responding firefighters noticed a car crashed into the tree, which caused it to catch fire. It was extinguished, and the body was discovered.

Police have since taken over the investigation and are trying to figure out the driver's identity and how the crash happened.

