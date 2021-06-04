Bartow holds City Commissioner election Tuesday

BARTOW, Fla. — Those who live in Bartow have the chance to cast their vote for two City Commission seats Tuesday.
The first is for the at-large district seat, which is currently held by James F. Clements. Clements is seeking re-election but does have three challengers for the spot.
Seat 1: At-large district
- Charles Bittinger
- Sal Carter
- James F. Clements (incumbent)
- Tanya Tucker
The second seat up for grabs is the central district slot that is currently held by Scott Sjoblom. This race is head-to-head as the ballot only has two people seeking election.
Seat 2: Central district
- Wesley Harbin
- Scott Sjoblom (incumbent)
For the city regular election, all eligible voters within the city limits will head to the Bartow Civic Center Game Room, located at 2250 South Florida Avenue, to cast their vote.
Polls on election day are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
For more information regarding city elections click here.
