Bartow city leaders vote to allow drinking alcohol earlier on Sunday mornings

City leaders approved a new ordinance allowing people to drink and businesses to serve alcohol at 9 a.m. instead of noon on Sundays.

BARTOW, Fla. — Some businesses in Bartow are ready to open their doors for boozy brunch on Sunday mornings.

A newly approved ordinance now allows the sales and consumption of alcohol starting at 9 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. Business owners are calling this a local win, while religious community leaders say it should have never been passed.

During a city meeting Monday night, leaders heard from people on both sides.

Those who own and operate businesses explained this will keep people in Bartow instead of people going to drink in Lakeland.

"It’s a small change, we’re talking about three hours, but the impact has the potential to be really big for all of downtown," Owner of First Page Brewing Johnnie Levin said.

Those opposing the ordinance cited their religious beliefs and said this would allow for the abuse of alcohol. City leaders sided with businesses.

"Opening the sale of alcohol on Sunday morning will allow for alcohol to make a mockery of our community and not to mention, the dangers it would put on parishioners who are traveling to their place of worship on Sunday morning," a man said during the public hearing.

Multiple business owners spoke during the hearing and explained this will have a big impact on restaurants with people supporting local businesses during brunch hours.

"A lot of Bartow people are going to Lakeland for that, so being able to offer brunch in Bartow will keep Bartow people in Bartow," Service Director for Idlewood Venue Jhonoy Johnson said.

Another man in opposition said, "I wore my blue coat because I am opposed to this and I’d like to see the blue laws back.”

One council member said she is religious but feels this ordinance wouldn't change God's plan for anyone. Another council member who doesn't drink added that he hears those who opposed the ordinance, but believes ultimately businesses have to uphold the responsibility to make sure they don't overserve anyone.