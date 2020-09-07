Bartow passes resolution urging everyone to wear a mask in public

The city will monitor COVID-19 percent positive cases and later determine if it needs to make a mandatory ruling.

BARTOW, Fla. — The City of Bartow held an emergency meeting Wednesday night in regards to the rising cases of COVID-19.

The city unanimously passed a resolution urging residents and visitors to wear a face-covering while in public.

"City Staff and Commissioners will continue to monitor the COVID-19 percent positive rates and will revisit the resolution for discussion on whether to pass an ordinance for mandatory masks if needed," the city stated in a news release.

